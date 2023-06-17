Reviewing Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million 24.35 -$111.07 million ($1.19) -3.77 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -420.34% -90.64% -39.43% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $34.45, indicating a potential upside of 667.26%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

