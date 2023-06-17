Reviewing MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) & Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MannKind and Theseus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MannKind alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 1 0 3.00 Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

MannKind currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.92%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.95%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MannKind.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.2% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MannKind has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $99.77 million 10.84 -$87.40 million ($0.28) -14.61 Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.37) -7.36

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -55.45% N/A -24.28% Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.29% -23.11%

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats MannKind on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DP Treprostinil, an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease, and idiopathic pulmonary and cystic fibrosis. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.