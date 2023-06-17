Reviewing Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) & Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Lithium & Boron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $2.13 billion 0.87 $122.20 million $3.53 16.13 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 5.36% 9.53% 4.46% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minerals Technologies and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, indicating that its stock price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite. This segment also offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper and packaging, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

