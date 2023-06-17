Reviewing Valhi (NYSE:VHI) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI)

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valhi and Lithium & Boron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $2.22 billion 0.18 $90.20 million $1.40 10.04 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 1.91% 3.17% 1.41% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Valhi and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valhi has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valhi and Lithium & Boron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valhi currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential downside of 43.95%. Given Valhi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valhi is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valhi beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics. The Component Products segment includes security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. The Real Estate Management and Development segment covers real estate management and development. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

