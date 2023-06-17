Reviewing Wendel (WNDLF) & Its Rivals

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,112 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wendel to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wendel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendel 0 0 0 0 N/A Wendel Competitors 1063 4507 5637 82 2.42

Wendel currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Wendel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wendel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.6% of Wendel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wendel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendel N/A N/A N/A Wendel Competitors 377.82% 8.16% 5.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wendel and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wendel N/A N/A 63.72 Wendel Competitors $514.05 million $8.33 million -5.48

Wendel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wendel. Wendel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Wendel pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wendel pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 700.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wendel peers beat Wendel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology. The firm seeks to invest in Africa, Europe, European Developed Markets, Western Europe, particularly France, and North America (United States and Canada). It invests between 150 million ($175.46 million) and 500 million ($584.87 million) in companies. It targets majority/control/large minority investments in listed or unlisted companies. The firm seeks to take a seat on the board of directors or supervisory board and key committees of its portfolio companies. It makes balance sheet investments. Wendel was founded in 1704 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices across Asia, North America, United Kingdom and Europe.

