Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Critical Comparison

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revolutions Medical and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.2% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolutions Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolutions Medical and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVRx $22.47 million 13.77 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -7.18

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

Volatility and Risk

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVRx beats Revolutions Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

