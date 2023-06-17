Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.62.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile



Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

