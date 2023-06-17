RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,826 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

