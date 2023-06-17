Robert W. Baird Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.26.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Zscaler by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

