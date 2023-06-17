ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 33,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 12,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

