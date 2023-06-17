ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 478,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 261,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

ROK Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$70.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ROK Resources Inc engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in Western Canada. It also offers crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Petrodorado Energy Ltd. and changed its name to ROK Resources Inc in January 2020. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.