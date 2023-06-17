Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.78 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $464.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

