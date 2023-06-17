Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $464.02 and last traded at $463.60, with a volume of 103426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $461.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.62 and a 200 day moving average of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,227,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.