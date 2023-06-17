Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $143.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after buying an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

