RPC (NYSE:RES) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.25.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

RPC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

