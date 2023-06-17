Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,121 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 56,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,407,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,911,443,000 after purchasing an additional 311,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.