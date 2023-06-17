Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $365,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average of $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

