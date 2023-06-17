Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.2 %

SFE stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.