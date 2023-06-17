Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.23

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.23 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 117.36 ($1.47). Saga shares last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.52), with a volume of 486,799 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.23. The company has a market cap of £170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

