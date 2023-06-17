Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

