Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $55.23 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

