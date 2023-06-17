Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 807,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,450,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

