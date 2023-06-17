Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) versus Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Head-To-Head Survey

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.44 19.53 Capri $5.62 billion 0.77 $616.00 million $4.47 8.26

Analyst Recommendations

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo 2 0 0 0 1.00 Capri 0 7 7 1 2.60

Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Capri has a consensus target price of $55.13, suggesting a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Salvatore Ferragamo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salvatore Ferragamo is more favorable than Capri.

Profitability

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A Capri 10.96% 38.22% 11.07%

Summary

Capri beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Rating)

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.