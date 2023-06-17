Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.11 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 14.20 ($0.18). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 243,748 shares traded.

Scancell Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

Scancell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.