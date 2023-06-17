Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment and Oilfield Equipment segment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises of the manufacture and repair of components made of stainless steel.

