Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $47.00. Schrödinger shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 465,333 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 353.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
