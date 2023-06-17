Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $395.31

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.31 ($4.95) and traded as high as GBX 424.50 ($5.31). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.31), with a volume of 39,684 shares trading hands.

Science Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The company has a market capitalization of £191.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,843.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Science Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,173.91%.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

