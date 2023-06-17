Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.24). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 170,822 shares.
Scottish American Investment Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.