Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

