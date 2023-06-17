Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on KB Home’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.77 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

