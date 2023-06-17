Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.97

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.97 ($8.60) and traded as low as GBX 624 ($7.81). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 624 ($7.81), with a volume of 11,430 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.77) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($22.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 686.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

