Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,132,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

