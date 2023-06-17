Shaler Alias Sells 500,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $563,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repay alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

Repay Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $748.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.