Shaler Alias Sells 600,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 108.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

