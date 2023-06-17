Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($41.29) to GBX 3,500 ($43.79) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.41) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.85) to GBX 2,405 ($30.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.37) to GBX 2,854 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,894 ($36.21).

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,379.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,387.75. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70).

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,900.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

