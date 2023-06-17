Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Grows By 13.3%

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,602.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,400.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.