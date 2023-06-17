Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Drops By 10.9%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 660,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,890.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.
About Brembo
