Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Drops By 10.9%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 660,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,890.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

