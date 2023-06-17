Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Drops By 13.4%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,687,000 after buying an additional 1,913,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,675,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.3 %

ING opened at $13.40 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

