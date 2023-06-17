Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Declines By 13.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTM stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

