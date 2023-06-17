Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Decreases By 13.5%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

