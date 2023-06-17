Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Decreases By 13.5%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.