Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Decreases By 13.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JCE stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
