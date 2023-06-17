Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Decreases By 13.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

JCE stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

