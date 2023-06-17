Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Increases By 26.6%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyu Fudosan (TTUUF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.