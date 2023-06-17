Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Increases By 26.6%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

