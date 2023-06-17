Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Declines By 18.8%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Stock Down 1.7 %

TOTDY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Toto has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

