Short Interest in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Rises By 29.8%

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBVBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

Shares of VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Friday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30.

