Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 3,211 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

