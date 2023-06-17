Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

