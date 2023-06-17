SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.99

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.99 and traded as low as C$16.66. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 2,570 shares traded.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.