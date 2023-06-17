Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Skillz Trading Up 2.1 %

SKLZ opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.67. Skillz has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 1,342,656 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $698,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,050,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

(Get Rating

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

