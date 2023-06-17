Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

