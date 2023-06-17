SmileDirectClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average volume of 1,212 call options.

Insider Activity at SmileDirectClub

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,798,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 411.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

